News conference scheduled for Warren County quadruple shooting that killed 2 adults, injured 2 children

By
MANSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Warren County Sheriff's Office will release new details Tuesday on the quadruple shooting that killed two adults and injured two children Monday afternoon.

The sheriff's office scheduled a news conference for 2 p.m. Tuesday. ABC11 plans to broadcast that news conference live on ABC11.com.

The shooting happened after a domestic dispute off Ellington Road in Manson around 2:15 p.m.

Investigators arrived at the home to find two adults, a man and a woman, dead on the floor. Two children, ages 16 and 10, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Sheriff Johnny Williams said the four people were related in some way, but as of Monday he did not believe all of them were blood relatives.

Neighbors told ABC11 they did not even know anyone lived in the home where the shooting happened.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
warren countynccrimedeadly shootinggun violenceshootingdomestic violence
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 workers rescued after being trapped by beam on UNC campus
Ind. toddler fell through open window on cruise ship in Puerto Rico, attorney says
Johnston County pastor accused of statutory rape of 13-year-old
New law allows NC drug dealers to be charged with murder
How to spot Saturn's rings on Tuesday night
Raleigh business owner encouraging women to 'shop with meaning'
IBM closes $34 billion acquisition of Red Hat
Show More
2-time presidential candidate Ross Perot dies at age of 89
Rabbit found with rope around its neck in New Hampshire river
Truck crashes into collapsed Wake County road, catches fire
Nissan Rogue drivers say sensors cause sudden stops
Car bursts into flames during gender reveal
More TOP STORIES News