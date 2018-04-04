CRIME

New details released about sex offender who got arrested at Apex park

Sex offender arrested at Apex park (WTVD)

By
APEX, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Raleigh man on the sex offender registry has been arrested for allegedly "holding sexual conversations with two juveniles" at an Apex park.

Apex police charged 36-year-old Jonathan Hartgrove of Raleigh with being a sex offender on child premises and possession of drug paraphernalia. State officials have now also charged him with a probation violation.

According to court documents, Hartgrove was talking to the juveniles Monday at the Hunter Street Park.

A search warrants says two teens told police that Hartgrove was talking to them about domestic violence with his partner, having sex with multiple people and infidelity.

It also states he said he did not have a problem having sex with juveniles as long as it was consensual.

According to the search warrant, Hartgrove admitted to police that he goes to the skate park to "film people" for his YouTube channel.

The park is home to the popular Apex Skate Park.

According to online records from the state Sex Offender Registry, Hartgrove was convicted in Johnston County in late 2014 of "Third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor". Such charges are usually connected to child porn.

Online records at the state Division of Corrections also show numerous drug convictions.

In the warrant for Hartgrove's arrest, police say the paraphernalia he had included needles.

Hartgrove will face a judge for the first time this afternoon at the Wake County Justice Center.
