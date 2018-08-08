Mollie Tibbetts latest: New video shows Iowa student laughing the day before she went missing

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC News has the latest on the search for Mollie Tibbetts as new video shows her infectious personality. (Olivia Ritter)

BROOKLYN, Iowa --
Video taken by a friend shortly before she went missing shows Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts' playful nature.

One clip, taken the day before she went missing, shows Tibbetts' playful nature as she giggles and plays with a mirror for her friend. In another clip, Tibbetts playfully dances around a gym. The videos, newly shared with ABC News, were taken by her friend, Olivia Ritter and later shared to social media by a co-worker.

EMBED More News Videos

Video taken by Mollie Tibbetts' friend shows the missing college student's fun-loving personality. The first clip was taken the day before she went missing.



"We WILL bring you home Mollie, and you'll be salsa dancing in no time!" the co-worker, Jarrett Rose, wrote.

In another video that the family shared, taken in 2016, Tibbetts can be seen speaking to a crowd about her faith and the power of prayer.

In the three weeks she's been missing, multiple loved ones had already reflected about Tibbetts' infectious personality.

"She's the sweetest, kindest most caring person that I've ever met in my life," her boyfriend, Dalton Jack, said shortly after she went missing. "I've never seen her do anything like an act to hurt anybody ever, and I've known her for three years and I spend pretty much every day with her."

The 20-year-old, a rising sophomore at the University of Iowa who was working at a day camp over the summer, was excited for the future. Her mother said she was supposed to be the maid of honor in Jack's brother's wedding, which has been postponed since she went missing.

Tibbetts was last seen on July 18 when she went for a run in Brooklyn, Iowa. She had been staying with Jack for the summer but he was out of town at the time. Jack is not a suspect, according to police.

Her father told ABC News earlier this week that he believes someone who knows her took her, and he believes her personality may have given that person the wrong idea.

"I do really believe that what happened to Mollie wasn't that someone set out to harm her," Rob Tibbetts said. "I think because they haven't found Mollie, that Mollie is still someplace, and we can get her home."

Send in any tips to tips@poweshiekcosheriff.com or call 800-452-1111 or 515-223-1400. Authorities urged anyone with tips who is not in the Brooklyn, Iowa, area to contact local law enforcement in order to speed up the process.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldmissing womaniowacollege student
Related
Mollie Tibbetts' father: Someone she knows took her
'Bring Mollie Tibbetts Home Safe Reward Fund' reaches $301,363
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
Top Stories
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
Elderly men escape nursing home and run off to metal music festival
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
CDC issues food safety warning after salmonella outbreak
CVS rolling out new 'digital doctor' service
Baby diagnosed with leukemia; mom begs minorities to donate bone marrow
Show More
Exclusive: Family of murder victim speaks after parole of killer announced
Spill dumps 5,025 gallons of wastewater into Franklin County creek
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
Get a 'Taste of Restaurant Week' at the Downtown Raleigh Farmers Market
NC Quick Pass services temporarily down due to system maintenance
More News