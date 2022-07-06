fire rescue

Bodycam video shows NJ police officers pull man from burning car through passenger window

The officers tried to get the man out through the driver's side window, but were forced back by the intense flames.
EMBED <>More Videos

Officers rescue man from burning vehicle in New Jersey

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J. -- A New Jersey officer's bodycam recorded the moments police rescued a trapped driver from a burning car by pulling him through the passenger side window.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday in Ridgefield Park, Bergen County.

The Ridgefield Park Police Department told Daily Voice New Jersey, the officer first on the scene of the car fire, Sgt. Nicholas Triano, discovered the male driver unable to get out of the vehicle.

Sgt. Triano was soon joined by two other officers, Anthony D'Elia and Nichola D'Alto.

All three tried to get the man out through the driver's side window, but were forced back by the intense flames and heat, authorities said.

They used fire extinguishers to douse some of the flames which allowed them to grab the man and pull him out through the passenger side window.



In the bodycam footage released by authorities on Tuesday, the three officers could be heard screaming "Come on," as they pulled the driver by his arms.

Once the man was outside the vehicle, the officers dragged him a safe distance and administered first aid. Neighborhood firefighters arrived to put out the fire.

The man was apparently OK as police said he was released to a family member at the scene.

Police said an electrical malfunction caused the car fire.

"Over the weekend, our officers risked their lives to help save a motorist who became trapped in his burning vehicle. We commend them for their bravery, and this is another example of the dedication the RPPD has to its community!" the Ridgefield Park Police Department posted to its Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseyrescueu.s. & worldfire rescuecar fire
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE RESCUE
3 hospitalized after commercial plane landing gear collapsed in Miami
Deputy climbs building to rescue baby from Orlando apartment fire
Puppies rescued from burning homes in 2 states
1st responders catch boy, 3, tossed from burning NJ apartment
TOP STORIES
Toddler and man killed in Raleigh apartment shooting, arrest made
NC company to expand U.S. monkeypox testing capacity
Dangerously hot day to give way to stormy evening
Gas prices decline in Raleigh but experts worry about meaning of dip
FDA temporarily suspends ban on Juul cigarettes
Sticker shock for young would-be renters as apartment leases spike
Highland Park parade shooting suspect bought 5 weapons despite threats
Show More
SJ Sharks new hire makes NHL history as 1st Black GM
Carlos Santana collapses during Michigan concert
Man dies hours after shooting at Raleigh gas station
Grandfather of woman shot by Fayetteville police searches for justice
What to know if your flight gets canceled or delayed
More TOP STORIES News