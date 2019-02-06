New NC Legislative Black Caucus officers sworn in

On Wednesday, NC Supreme Court Judge Anita Earls sworn in the new officers of the NC Legislative Black Caucus.The new chair, NC Senator Reverend Paul Lowe from the Winston-Salem area, talked about the needs of all citzens of NC."It is a three-legged stool: the top concerns of North Carolinians are jobs, healthcare and education," he said. "As a citizen of NC, we certainly want the opportunity to gain employment, have access to affordable healthcare, and a good education so that all of the people of our state prosper."