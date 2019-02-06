BLACK HISTORY MONTH

New NC Legislative Black Caucus officers sworn in

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">New Chair, NC Senator Reverend Paul Lowe, poses with NC Supreme Court Judge Anita Earls</span></div>
On Wednesday, NC Supreme Court Judge Anita Earls sworn in the new officers of the NC Legislative Black Caucus.

The new chair, NC Senator Reverend Paul Lowe from the Winston-Salem area, talked about the needs of all citzens of NC.

"It is a three-legged stool: the top concerns of North Carolinians are jobs, healthcare and education," he said. "As a citizen of NC, we certainly want the opportunity to gain employment, have access to affordable healthcare, and a good education so that all of the people of our state prosper."
