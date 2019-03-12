New storm takes aim, bringing blizzard conditions, flooding and maybe more tornadoes

By MAX GOLEMBO
A massive storm developing in the Southwest is starting to head east -- bringing blizzard conditions from Colorado to the Dakotas, flooding to the Plains and Midwest and potentially severe weather to the South.

Here is the latest forecast:

The storm is in the Southwest Tuesday morning, drenching Southern California, Phoenix and Las Vegas with rain.

By Tuesday night the storm will move into the central Rockies with a cold front extending into western Texas, which could lead to damaging wind, large hail and possibly a few tornadoes.

By Wednesday and Thursday, Colorado, Nebraska and the Dakotas are forecast to see blizzard conditions with strong winds and heavy snow. Twelve to 18 inches of snowfall is possible from Colorado up through the Dakotas.

Meanwhile, the Plains and the upper Midwest may see major river flooding.

Along the Gulf Coast, where Alabama residents are still reeling from last week's deadly tornadoes, severe storms may bring damaging winds, large hail and possible tornadoes on Wednesday and Thursday.
