Court of Appeals orders new trial for Raleigh homeowner Chad Copley convicted of killing 20-year-old in 2016

Copley, 41, was serving a life sentence handed down by a Wake County jury in February of 2018 for the murder of Kouren Thomas.
The 20-year-old was shot to death in the Neuse Crossings neighborhood in August of 2016.
Evidence showed Copley fired a shotgun from inside the garage of his house hitting Thomas who was heading a party of about 50 people two doors down from Copley's home.
Copley said in a 911 call that he fired a "warning shot" after yelling at the crowd to "please leave the premises."
He used the term "hoodlums" in the call to describe the crowd outside his home.
The Court of Appeals cited the state's final argument to jurors in its decision to overturn the conviction.
"The prosecutor asserted in his closing argument: 'They presented the evidence that he's scared of these black males.' Nothing in the evidence presented to the jury tends to support this assertion in the prosecutor's argument that Defendant feared or bore racial hatred towards the individuals outside of his home because they were black. The only evidence submitted to the jury regarding race was Defendant's testimony that the members of the group outside his house had told him to 'go inside, white boy,' after he had raised his bedroom window and shouted at them to quiet down shortly before 12:50 a.m. Race was irrelevant to Defendant's case," NC Court of Appeals Judge John Tyson wrote in the opinion.
You can read the entire opinion here.
It's not clear at this point if the state will appeal the decision to the NC Supreme Court. The state has a right to do that because one of the judges--Judge John Arrowood--on the three-judge panel dissented.
Judge Donna Stroud concurred with Tyson's decision.
Video in this article is from a previous update to this case.