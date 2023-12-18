Spend New Year's Eve at Fayetteville's Night Circus

FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) -- Night Circus: A District New Year's Eve Spectacular returns to Fayetteville's Festival Park on December 31.

Hosted by Cool Spring Downtown District and the City of Fayetteville, this year's stage comes alive with the sounds of Grammy-award-winning DJ and rapper Spinderella and Soul Train Music award-winner Dru Hill.

The free, family-friendly event runs 7 pm - 12:30 am. A limited number of VIP Tickets are available for sale.

The night will be jam-packed with various carnival attractions, including stilt walkers, fire dancers, roving magicians, live music, and more. A selection of fan-favorite food trucks will also be onsite.

At midnight, Fayetteville's symbol - a radiant 18ft multi-colored star - will rise into the sky surrounded by fireworks to ring in the new year!

ABC11 is the title sponsor of the event.