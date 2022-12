ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help

Fayetteville -- For a second year Fayetteville's Cool Spring Downtown District is sponsoring a unique New Year's Eve celebration.

It's called "Night Circus: A District New Year's Eve Spectacular" featuring Tony! Toni! Tone! and ABC11 is a proud sponsor.

The family-friendly event will bring the magic of a traveling circus to Festival Park. The fun starts at 7:30 p.m.

