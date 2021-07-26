COVID-19 vaccine

NYC to require vaccines or weekly testing for city workers, including teachers and police officers

The rule is expected to affect about 340,000 city employees
By KAREN MATTHEWS
EMBED <>More Videos

Raw video: De Blasio unveils latest vaccine mandate

NEW YORK -- New York City will require all of its municipal workers - including teachers and police officers - to get coronavirus vaccines by mid-September or face weekly COVID-19 testing, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday.

The rule is expected to affect about 340,000 city employees, making the city one of the largest employers in the U.S. to take such action. While it isn't a vaccine mandate - no workers will be forced to take a shot - officials hope the inconvenience and discomfort of weekly tests will persuade many to overcome a reluctance to get inoculated.

"This is about our recovery. This is about what we need to do to bring back New York City," de Blasio said. "This is about keeping people safe.

The Sept. 13 deadline coincides with the start of public school, when the Democratic mayor has said he expects all pupils to be in classrooms full time.

The move comes as the city battles a rise in COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly contagious delta variant. Since the end of June, the daily average of new cases has increased by more than 300%.

Last week, the city had announced it was mandating vaccinations or weekly testing for workers in the city's hospital system.

The number of vaccine doses being given out daily in the city has dropped to less than 18,000, down from a peak of more than 100,000 in early April. About 65% of adults in the city are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, caseloads have been rising for weeks, and health officials say the variant makes up about seven in 10 new cases.

De Blasio has said that he does not plan to reimpose a broad indoor mask mandate, as Los Angeles County has done. Masks are required in some settings such as public transportation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkvaccinescovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
LATEST: CDC considers new mask mandates
Fauci: CDC may back wearing face masks more
Americans' optimism about US direction drops since May: POLL
Vaccines are 'personal decision,' Hillsong Church founder says
TOP STORIES
LATEST: CDC considers new mask mandates
4 arrested in drive-by shooting that killed teen
1 killed in crash on Junction Road in Durham
Owner charged in dog attack that injured 4 in North Raleigh
Gymnastics team wears different uniform to protest 'sexualization'
Aussie Terminator takes out Ledecky in 1st Olympics matchup
Show More
NC weather: Storms return Monday
Clemson, UNC stand atop ACC football preseason poll
NC lawmakers take break this week ahead of budget talks
Hero officers, bystanders save mom, baby pinned under car: video
Woman seriously injured after being hit by gunfire in Durham
More TOP STORIES News