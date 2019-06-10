New York man threw lit firework at children in pool, investigators say

By Eyewitness News
LONG ISLAND, NY -- Nassau County investigators arrested a man they say threw a lit firework into his neighbor's pool while four children were swimming in it.

A homeowner said his neighbor, 37-year-old Donald Hollman, threw the firework into his backyard then ran back to his home.

He said the firework exploded in the pool while his daughter and her three friends were swimming.

Fortunately no one was injured.

Investigators said Hoffman was seen on security camera footage throwing the firework before running back to his house.

Police charged Hollman with child endangerment and unlawful possession of fireworks.

He's also facing weapons and drug charges after police found three shotguns and marijuana in his home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wantaghnassau countychild endangermentfireworks
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flooding possible with heavy rain expected again Monday
Triangle woman reunites with man who rescued her from flooded car
Gust of wind throws boys jumping on trampoline 50 feet into the air
Flooding damages, closes roads in Wake, Franklin counties
Snake bites: What to do if you are bitten
Portuguese man-of-wars washing ashore from Florida to North Carolina
2 Circle K gas stations robbed overnight in Raleigh
Show More
Video: Amazing rescue of woman from capsized boat in New York
1 dead after crane collapses over apartment during Dallas storms
David Ortiz shot in back at Dominican Republic bar
Flooding possible as periods of heavy rain continue
NY students spell out 'Be Kind' in front of their school
More TOP STORIES News