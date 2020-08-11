Coronavirus reemerges in New Zealand after 102 days

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says that authorities have found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source, the first cases of local transmission in the country in 102 days.

Ardern said Auckland, the nation's largest city, will be moved to Alert Level 3 from midday Wednesday, meaning that people will be asked to stay at home and bars and many other businesses will be closed.

She said the rest of the country will be raised to Alert Level 2.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the infections were confirmed after a person in their 50s went to their doctor on Monday with symptoms and was swabbed twice, testing positive both times. Six other people in the person's household were then tested, with three more positive results.

PREVIOUS STORY: New Zealand marks 100th day with no new reported cases of coronavirus
EMBED More News Videos

New Zealand Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern discusses the nation's 100 days of coronavirus elimination.

Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies in Robbins officer-involved shooting
Crews remove base of Durham Confederate monument
NC Mass mentions earthquake moments before ground rattles
LATEST: 30-plus COVID-19 testing sites announced
BLM billboard to be removed by Confederate flag property owner
Woman with 88 great grandchildren celebrates 100th birthday
Russia registers COVID-19 vaccine, Putin's daughter given it
Show More
More afternoon storms today
COVID-19 pandemic means some gift cards could be worthless
Wilson man arrested in shooting death of 5-year-old boy
Trump escorted out of briefing room after shooting near White House
5 aftershocks reported following NC earthquake
More TOP STORIES News