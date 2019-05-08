Newborn abandoned on trash can in Humboldt Park recovering after being rescued by good Samaritans

A newborn baby is in the hospital recovering Wednesday morning alive after being abandoned in an alley on Chicago's Northwest Side and rescued by two good Samaritans.

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO -- A newborn is in the hospital recovering Wednesday morning alive after being abandoned in a Chicago alley and rescued by two good Samaritans.

The newborn was just hours old, found with his umbilical cord still attached in the 1700-block of North Keystone Avenue. A mom and daughter were walking by when they heard his screams and found him in a shopping bag, fire officials said. They then rushed the baby to a nearby firehouse.

'I don't know what it's like to have a child, be pregnant and be in some horrible circumstance where you are driven to do something like this that almost sounds diabolical. But come to us.'



At the firehouse, paramedics saved the infant's life, performing CPR and reviving the boy.

"The baby was cold as concrete," said CFD Paramedic Field Chief Patrick Fitzmaurice. "I wasn't too optimistic, but like I said to the lieutenant, I wasn't ready to lose this one today, and neither were they and they worked very hard."

They used heating pads and warming blankets immediately, and took him to Norwegian American Hospital in an ambulance with a Chicago police escort, officials said. The newborn's condition was stabilized at Norwegian, and he was crying and kicking. He was transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital for further treatment.

Police have not yet released details on who left the child or why, but they said they want everyone to know there are other options.

Illinois is a state with a Safe Haven Law, meaning anyone can hand over a baby--30 days old or younger--that is unharmed to staff at a hospital, police station, or fire department, with no questions asked.

"But come to us, man. If she had called 911, we could have taken the baby to one hospital and her to another," said Fitzmaurice. "We don't judge. Take him to a firehouse. Leave the baby there. Give the kid a chance."
