Good Samaritans rescue newborn baby left in California dumpster

STOCKTON, Calif. -- Authorities say Good Samaritans have rescued a newborn baby who was left inside a Stockton dumpster in scorching heat.

Authorities say the baby, wrapped in a plastic bag, was found shortly before noon Tuesday after an apartment resident heard cries and notified the apartment manager, who pulled the child from the dumpster.

The boy was taken to a hospital. Police say he's doing well.

It's unclear how long the child was in the dumpster but temperatures in the area south of Sacramento topped 100 degrees Tuesday.

Police found the baby's 15-year-old mother nearby and she was taken to a hospital. Police say she could face charges of child abuse and endangerment.

Police also note that California law permits newborns to be anonymously left at hospitals or fire stations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
child abusechild abandonedbabydumpingcaliforniachild endangerment
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of killing three Muslim students in 2015 to be sentenced
Take the Durham Freeway? Here's why NCDOT says construction is delayed
Sneezing fit blamed for SUV rollover crash and fire
Taco Bell worker accused of selling drugs at restaurant
Man's body found in home after 'suspicious' Nash County fire
Hoke County community frustrated with disruptions from flooding roads
Worker rescued from trench collapse near NCCU football stadium
Show More
5 Raleigh moms who all fought cancer team up for Kay Yow Cancer Fund
Financial help available for Durham gas explosion victims
North Carolina unveils updated plan to tackle opioid crisis
1 injured in rollover crash on Wake County road
Washed-out US 401 could reopen sooner than expected
More TOP STORIES News