Viral TikTok video shows adorable moment when 3-week-old returns kiss to her surprised dad

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey -- A dad from New Jersey was left surprised and delighted during a particularly adorable cuddle with his tiny newborn daughter.

Footage shared by Tabitha Coakley shows her then-3-week-old baby daughter Ava lying on her dad's chest.

After her dad kisses her on the cheek, Ava then shocks and thrills him - reaching up to return the favor!

"Oh my God! I got that!" Coakley can be heard screaming in the video, which was recorded on July 27.

The adorable moment has been trending for weeks and has been viewed over 13 million times on TikTok.

"I can't believe Ava really did that," the TikTok caption reads.

Coakley also posted the video to Instagram with another caption: "My beautiful hearts."