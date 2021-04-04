Newton Grove officer killed in Sampson County crash, police chief says

CLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Newton Grove Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own after an officer was killed in a Saturday evening crash in Clinton.
The accident happened around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Northeast Boulevard and Dixon Street in Clinton.
Newton Grove Police Chief Greg Warren said he will not be releasing the name of the officer until the family is contacted.
The Newton Grove Police Chief Greg Warren released the following statement:
Please pray for our Newton Grove Police Department, the Town of Newton Grove, and their families. We have lost one of our officers tonight in an accident. Out of respect for the officer's family, we will not be announcing the officer's name at this time.
Jesus, the Great Physician, the loss of life of one of our police officers is so very painful and devastating to endure. It can ravage a community for such a long time. I ask that You come and dwell in our midst. Let Your holy word be a healing balm that soothes our wounds and allows us to heal from the loss of this police officer. Help us to learn from his/her selfless example of dedication and devotion to protecting us. Let our memories of him/her not be ones of sadness for their loss, but of celebration of a life lived in the image of You. Amen.
This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.
