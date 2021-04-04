Newton Grove officer killed in Sampson County crash, police chief says

Newton Grove Officer Brent Hall was killed in a Saturday evening crash in Clinton. (Photo courtesy of family)

CLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Newton Grove Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own after an officer was killed in a Saturday evening single-vehicle crash in Clinton.The accident happened around 7 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. 701 and Isaac Weeks Road in Clinton.A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper identified the driver as 26-year-old Newton Grove officer Brent Nelson Hall. The trooper said Hall was traveling "at an extremely high rate of speed" excess of 80 mph in a 35 mph zone when he lost control of his vehicle, hit a curb and hit two light poles before finally coming to rest.