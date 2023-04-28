NFL Draft: See all the first-round picks right here.

NFL Draft: Panthers have two picks in tonight's 2nd, 3rd rounds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WTVD) -- Day two of the NFL Draft is here, and Carolina Panthers fans are waiting to see what their team will do with their second-round pick.

The Panthers took Alabama quarterback Bryce Young first overall. Now, they'll be back on the clock with the eighth pick of the second round -- the 39th overall pick.

The draft is taking place in Kansas City this year. Check back here starting at 7 p.m. for updates as each pick is made and watch the draft on ABC11.

WHERE TO WATCH

Coverage will be on ABC11, ESPN, and the ESPN app

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 28, 7 p.m.

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 29, Noon.

BEST AVAILABLE PLAYERS

Tennessee's Hendon Hooker is another intriguing prospect still on the board after being bypassed on a wild Thursday night that featured several surprising swaps, two running backs selected among the top dozen picks and a late run on a thin class of wide receivers.

Other players expected to go in the second round include quarterback Will Levis of Kentucky, tight ends Michael Mayer (Notre Dame) and Luke Musgrave (Oregon State), cornerbacks Brian Branch (Alabama), Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State) and Kelee Ringo (Georgia), and guard O'Cyrus Torrence (Florida) as well as defensive end Keion White (Georgia Tech), who played at Garner High School.

NFL DRAFT ORDER

Second round

32) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago)

33) Houston Texans

34) Arizona Cardinals

35) Indianapolis Colts

36) Los Angeles Rams

37) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

38) Las Vegas Raiders

39) Carolina Panthers

40) New Orleans Saints

41) Tennessee Titans

42) Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland through N.Y. Jets)

43) New York Jets

44) Atlanta Falcons

45) Green Bay Packers

46) New England Patriots

47) Washington Commanders

48) Detroit Lions

49) Pittsburgh Steelers

50) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

51) Miami Dolphins

52) Seattle Seahawks

53) Chicago Bears (from Baltimore)

54) Los Angeles Chargers

55) Detroit Lions (from Minnesota)

56) Jacksonville Jaguars

57) New York Giants

58) Dallas Cowboys

59) Buffalo Bills

60) Cincinnati Bengals

61) Chicago Bears (from San Francisco through Carolina)

62) Philadelphia Eagles

63) Kansas City Chiefs

Round 3

64) Chicago Bears

65) Houston Texans

66) Philadelphia Eagles (from Arizona)

67) Denver Broncos (from Indianapolis)

68) Denver Broncos

69) Los Angeles Rams

70) Las Vegas Raiders

71) New Orleans Saints

72) Tennessee Titans

73) Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

74) Cleveland Browns (from N.Y. Jets)

75) Atlanta Falcons

76) New England Patriots (from Carolina)

77) Los Angeles Rams (from New England through Miami)

78) Green Bay Packers

79) Indianapolis Colts (from Washington)

80) Pittsburgh Steelers

81) Detroit Lions

82) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

83) Seattle Seahawks

84) Miami Dolphins

85) Los Angeles Chargers

86) Baltimore Ravens

87) Minnesota Vikings

88) Jacksonville Jaguars

89) New York Giants

90) Dallas Cowboys

91) Buffalo Bills

92) Cincinnati Bengals

93) Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco)

94) Arizona Cardinals (from Philadelphia)

95) Kansas City Chiefs

96) Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)

97) Washington Commanders (Compensatory Selection)

98) Cleveland Browns (Special Compensatory Selection)

99) San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)

100) Las Vegas Raiders from Kansas City Chiefs through New York Giants (Special Compensatory Selection)

101) San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)

102) San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)

