NFL Draft: Panthers have two picks in tonight's 2nd, 3rd rounds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WTVD) -- Day two of the NFL Draft is here, and Carolina Panthers fans are waiting to see what their team will do with their second-round pick.
The Panthers took Alabama quarterback Bryce Young first overall. Now, they'll be back on the clock with the eighth pick of the second round -- the 39th overall pick.
The draft is taking place in Kansas City this year. Check back here starting at 7 p.m. for updates as each pick is made and watch the draft on ABC11.
WHERE TO WATCH
Coverage will be on ABC11, ESPN, and the ESPN app
Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 28, 7 p.m.
Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 29, Noon.
Click here for a recap of the first round
BEST AVAILABLE PLAYERS
Tennessee's Hendon Hooker is another intriguing prospect still on the board after being bypassed on a wild Thursday night that featured several surprising swaps, two running backs selected among the top dozen picks and a late run on a thin class of wide receivers.
Other players expected to go in the second round include quarterback Will Levis of Kentucky, tight ends Michael Mayer (Notre Dame) and Luke Musgrave (Oregon State), cornerbacks Brian Branch (Alabama), Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State) and Kelee Ringo (Georgia), and guard O'Cyrus Torrence (Florida) as well as defensive end Keion White (Georgia Tech), who played at Garner High School.
NFL DRAFT ORDER
Second round
32) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago)
33) Houston Texans
34) Arizona Cardinals
35) Indianapolis Colts
36) Los Angeles Rams
37) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)
38) Las Vegas Raiders
39) Carolina Panthers
40) New Orleans Saints
41) Tennessee Titans
42) Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland through N.Y. Jets)
43) New York Jets
44) Atlanta Falcons
45) Green Bay Packers
46) New England Patriots
47) Washington Commanders
48) Detroit Lions
49) Pittsburgh Steelers
50) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51) Miami Dolphins
52) Seattle Seahawks
53) Chicago Bears (from Baltimore)
54) Los Angeles Chargers
55) Detroit Lions (from Minnesota)
56) Jacksonville Jaguars
57) New York Giants
58) Dallas Cowboys
59) Buffalo Bills
60) Cincinnati Bengals
61) Chicago Bears (from San Francisco through Carolina)
62) Philadelphia Eagles
63) Kansas City Chiefs
Round 3
64) Chicago Bears
65) Houston Texans
66) Philadelphia Eagles (from Arizona)
67) Denver Broncos (from Indianapolis)
68) Denver Broncos
69) Los Angeles Rams
70) Las Vegas Raiders
71) New Orleans Saints
72) Tennessee Titans
73) Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
74) Cleveland Browns (from N.Y. Jets)
75) Atlanta Falcons
76) New England Patriots (from Carolina)
77) Los Angeles Rams (from New England through Miami)
78) Green Bay Packers
79) Indianapolis Colts (from Washington)
80) Pittsburgh Steelers
81) Detroit Lions
82) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83) Seattle Seahawks
84) Miami Dolphins
85) Los Angeles Chargers
86) Baltimore Ravens
87) Minnesota Vikings
88) Jacksonville Jaguars
89) New York Giants
90) Dallas Cowboys
91) Buffalo Bills
92) Cincinnati Bengals
93) Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco)
94) Arizona Cardinals (from Philadelphia)
95) Kansas City Chiefs
96) Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)
97) Washington Commanders (Compensatory Selection)
98) Cleveland Browns (Special Compensatory Selection)
99) San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)
100) Las Vegas Raiders from Kansas City Chiefs through New York Giants (Special Compensatory Selection)
101) San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)
102) San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)
MORE STORIES
No. 1 NFL draft pick Bryce Young 'couldn't ask for a better situation' with Panthers
Is Bryce Young ready to upend decades of conventional wisdom?
Will Levis' odds to go 1 in NFL draft rise after anonymous post
2023 NFL mock draft with all trades: Deals for all 31 Round 1 picks
NFLPA: New injury data shows grass 'significantly safer' than turf
The Associated Press and ESPN contributed.