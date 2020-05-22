Coronavirus

Broadway star Nick Cordero suffers setback while fighting coronavirus

NEW YORK -- Broadway star Nick Cordero has suffered a setback as he remains hospitalized with complications due to coronavirus.

His wife, Amanda Kloots, said his health is going a little downhill, but didn't provide specific details.

Cordero, 41, initially went to the hospital on March 31 with what they thought was pneumonia, according to Kloots. He later tested positive for COVID-19 and was put in a medically induced coma to help his breathing.

He had to have his leg amputated because of issues with blood clotting.

On Instagram, his wife teared up while updating fans this week.

"I know that this virus is not going to get him down, that's not how his story ends, so just keep us in your thoughts and prayers," Kloots said.

Last week she updated fans that he was officially awake after spending weeks in a coma.

Cordero was nominated for a Tony in 2014 for his role in "Bullets Over Broadway."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycelebritycoronavirusu.s. & worldbroadway
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LATEST: COVID-19 cases rise as NC enters Phase 2
How NHL 20 became a hockey 'lifeline' during the coronavirus pandemic, and what comes next
Nurse battling COVID-19 shares shocking weight-loss photos
NC will move into Phase 2 on Friday: Here's what that means
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: COVID-19 cases rise as NC enters Phase 2
What can reopen today in North Carolina?
Apex man charged in murder of Harnett Co. teen shot while sleeping
Negotiating your salary during a pandemic and other job tips
Four Oaks pastor charged with sexual exploitation
See new 2020 ranking of the best beaches in the United States
Big Weather's Big Recipe: 5-minute pie
Show More
Nurse battling COVID-19 shares shocking weight-loss photos
VIDEO: Gov. Cooper explains why NC can't completely reopen
3rd man charged in Arbery shooting tried to 'confine' victim
Flamingos flocking to Johnston Co. to celebrate the Class of 2020
The 411: Scientists looking into COVID-19 treatment
More TOP STORIES News