Woman killed, man seriously injured in east Raleigh shooting, police say

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police said a woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a Friday night shooting.Officers were called to the 400 block of Lansing Street between Poole Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just before 9 p.m.Nicole Dixon, 43, died from her injuries. The male victim is seriously hurt but the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.The investigation remains underway.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-4357 or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.