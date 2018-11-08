EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=4645775" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Law enforcement dispatch of the Thousand Oaks mass shooting

My suitemate is still missing, she is wearing denim shorts, a blue flannel and sneakers, pls let me know if you know anything #Borderline pic.twitter.com/t1nUHneChW — Ashley (@amowreader) November 8, 2018

We haven’t found her yet. It’s been 7 hrs since the shooting. — Tamera Mowry-Housley (@TameraMowryTwo) November 8, 2018

"Sister Sister" actress Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband released a statement confirming that their niece, Alaina Housley from Napa, was among the 12 killed in a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks.The couple had been frantically searching for Alaina since the early morning hours in the wake of the deadly shooting."Our hearts are broken," the couple said in a statement. "We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night's shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks.""Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time," the statement read.A Pepperdine University suitemate of the couple's freshman niece, Alaina Housley, went on Twitter to say her friend was missing and offered a description of what she was wearing.Mowry-Housley responded by identifying herself as Housley's aunt and sought to contact the suitemate directly.Authorities say a gunman killed 12 people, including a sheriff's sergeant, Wednesday night at the bar, which is popular among college students in the area.Housley's suitemate said on Twitter that Housley was among a group of women who went dancing at the bar and had not returned.Mowry-Housley's husband, former Fox News correspondent Adam Housley, also took to Twitter to ask: "Please pray if you believe....pray."