celebrity weddings

Niecy Nash, singer Jessica Betts get married in surprise wedding

Actor and comedian Niecy Nash surprised fans on social media with her weekend wedding to singer Jessica Betts. (Paras Griffin/WireImage; Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES -- Actor and comedian Niecy Nash surprised fans with her weekend wedding to singer Jessica Betts.

Nash and Betts posted Twitter and Instagram photos Monday of their outdoor marriage ceremony in a lush garden setting.

Nash, whose legal first name is Carol, captioned the photo "Mrs. Carol Denise Betts," adding a rainbow emoji and the hashtag #LoveWins."



"I got a whole Wife," Betts wrote in her own caption.



The couple had kept their relationship under wraps, and the revelation of the ceremony also served as a coming out for Nash, who had not publicly been in a relationship with a woman before.

"#PlotTwist," she wrote in another Instagram post with a photo of herself and Betts, along with a rainbow emoji.

Nash's divorce from husband Jayson Tucker was finalized in March.

Nash, 50, is known for her roles on the television series "Reno 911," "Never Have I Ever" and "Claws."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodcelebrity weddingsotrc
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY WEDDINGS
Remembering Princess Diana 22 years after her death
Nicolas Cage files for annulment 4 days after getting married
Royal wedding recap: All the best moments
Michael Curry, bishop from America, gives royal wedding address
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gyms can reopen Friday, bars must stay closed, Cooper says
Gov. Roy Cooper shares update on next phase of easing restrictions
2 children missing after being swept away in Smithfield flood
Pres. Trump visits Kenosha after Jacob Blake protests: LIVE
95 unmarked graves in Texas shed light on grim US past
Apple, Google build coronavirus tracing directly into phones
NOAA: Tropical Storm Nana forms
Show More
Chapel Hill rescue dog brings smiles to local Chick-fil-A
Fauci talks schools, Trump, and vaccines on GMA
Watch for costly mortgage scams during COVID-19 pandemic
Tractor-trailer overturns, closing part of I-40 East in Raleigh
Cooper to talk Tuesday about next phase of COVID-19 reopening
More TOP STORIES News