nintendo

Unopened Super Mario 64 game from 1996 sells for $1.56M

This photo provided by Heritage Auctions shows an unopened copy of Nintendoâ€™s Super Mario 64 that has sold at auction for $1.56 million. (Courtesy of Heritage Auctions via AP)

DALLAS -- An unopened copy of Nintendo's Super Mario 64 has sold at auction for $1.56 million.

Heritage Auctions in Dallas said that the 1996 game sold Sunday, breaking its previous record price for the sale of a single video game.

A spokesman did not immediately respond to an inquiry about who purchased the game.

RELATED: Super Mario auction: Classic Nintendo game sells for $660K

Super Mario 64 was the best-selling game on the Nintendo 64 and the first to feature the Mario character in 3D, the auction house said in a statement.

The sale follows an unopened copy of Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda selling at auction Friday for $870,000. Valarie McLeckie, Heritage's video game specialist, said the auction house was shocked to see a game sell for more than a $1 million two days after the Zelda game broke its past record.

RELATED: IT'S BACK! NES Classic Edition returns to stores

In April, the auction house sold an unopened copy of Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. that was bought in 1986 and forgotten about in a desk drawer for $660,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttexasnintendoauctionvideo gameu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
NINTENDO
Classic 'Super Mario Bros.' video game sells for $660K at auction
Retro video games offer a stroll down 'Nostalgia Alley'
Nintendo bringing Mario Kart to iPhone, Android
Nintendo game from 1987 sold for $9k at auction
TOP STORIES
NC families anxiously await arrival of federal stimulus checks
UNC's Unsung Founders Memorial desecrated by pro-Confederates
Skid marks deface newly painted BLM mural in Elizabeth City
Hot & Humid, Few Storms Tomorrow
Cary church's Feed the Need Sunday provides food for thousands
3 hospitalized after driver hits, breaks power pole in Raleigh
Show More
4 arrested after rifles found in hotel rooms near MLB All-Star game
Locals mourn death of couple found dead in Moore County home
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
6 charged after NC drive-by shooting leaves 8-year-old girl dead
Jeep crashes in Raleigh McDonald's lot after being hit by stolen car
More TOP STORIES News