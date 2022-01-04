u.s. & world

Nirvana 'Nevermind' album baby cover artwork lawsuit dismissed

LOS ANGELES -- A California judge granted a motion to dismiss a lawsuit made by the man who appeared as a baby on the cover of Nirvana's famous "Nevermind" album, CNN reported.

Spencer Elden, now 30, appeared as a naked baby on the cover of the 1991 album.

He sued former members of the band, the photographers and others, claiming the artwork was child porn.

Nirvana filed to dismiss last month, saying Elden's arguments lacked merit.

The judge has given Elden until January 13 to amend his complaint. If he does not, the case will be officially dismissed once and for all.

