Nissan recalling more than 700,000 SUVs that can accidentally shut off while driving

DETROIT -- Nissan is recalling more than 700,000 Rogue and Rogue Sport compact SUVs because they can be shut off accidentally while driving.

Some model year 2016 through 2020 Nissan Rogue and 2017 through 2022 Rogue Sports, have jackknife-style keys -- the type in which the metal blade of the key flips out from within a plastic key fob. An internal joint in the key can weaken over time, allowing the key to accidentally fold while in use. If this happens while the key is in the ignition, then the vehicle can be accidentally turned off if they is key is touched or bumped.

The recall only involves the base Rogue S and smaller Rogue Sport S models. Nissan hasn't yet worked out a solution to the problem, according to documents the automaker filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Once a solution is available, according to NHTSA, it will be provided by Nissan dealers free of charge.

In the meantime, owners of vehicles involved in the recall are advised not to attach anything to the keys that might pull it down and, also, to insert the key into the ignition in a direction that allows the key to fold fold only upward, not down.

Nissan will begin alerting owners about the recall later in March. Owners with questions about recall can also call NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236.

