4 dead, including 2 North Carolinians, after car crashes into Myrtle Beach pond

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WTVD) -- Four people are dead and two others were sent to the hospital early Saturday morning after a car crashed into Myrtle Beach pond, ABC-affiliate WPDE reports.
Myrtle Beach police said the wreck happened around 1:30 a.m. On arrival, officers found a vehicle partially submerged in a pond, three people were found in the pond and three others were on the shore.
Horry County Coroner's Office said Niterria Johnson, 22 and LeAna McMillian, both of Winston-Salem, died in the crash. Shiquan Graham, 20 and Thomas McDowell, 23, both of Lake City, South Carolina also died in the crash.
Authorities did not disclose the severity of the two others injured in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
