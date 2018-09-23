NJ dentist arrested after camera found in restroom

A South Jersey dentist is accused of hiding a camera in his employee restroom.Police arrested 69-year-old Robert Hofstetter after a woman in Hofstetter's office found a camera at the dentist's office on Ganttown Road in Sewell, Gloucester County.Capt. Kenneth Kennedy of Washington Twp. Police said, "Tuesday afternoon an employee of the dentist office reported they had located a camera inside a bathroom inside of the dentist's office."Police went to Dr. Robert Hofstetter's office and allegedly located a so-called pinhole video camera in an employee bathroom which was apparently sometimes used by patients."Based on information they gave us we ended up going out and speaking to the dentist and based on that investigation he was charged," said Captain Kennedy.Today other than a landscaping crew, there was no sign of life at Hofstetter's home or attached office.His Facebook profile says he is Georgetown University trained dentist, and as a pre-med degree from Penn State and works at the "Best Employer in the World - Me.The Invasion of privacy charge is generating buzz in town. People are saying if what is alleged is true, it's unnerving.Maria Pitale of Washington Township said, "Just creepy to think about somebody actually with a camera wasn't to watch people in a bathroom. It's a violation of privacy and sense of safety for people."While a camera was recovered, police say, so far, they do not have any recorded material from it.It is not clear if they have any hard drives or video recording devices which might have recorded images.They are asking for anyone with knowledge of Hofstetter's office operations to reach out."We put questions on the Facebook page, asking anyone affected to call us, so we can investigate that as well, " said Captain Kennedy.