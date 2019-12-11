Jersey City mayor says deadly supermarket shooting was 'targeted' against Jews

The furious shooting filled the streets of Jersey City with the sounds of heavy gunfire for hours Tuesday just across the Hudson River from New York City. A police officer, three bystanders and two suspects all died.
Jersey City Police Chief Michael Kelly said the officer was trying to stop some "bad guys" near a cemetery. The gunmen then drove a stolen rental van to another part of the city and engaged police in a lengthy shootout from inside the kosher market.
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said in a tweet Wednesday morning that a review of security cameras show that the gunmen targeted the market. He says two officers one block away immediately responded and engaged with the gunmen.
I’m Jewish and proud to live in a community like #JerseyCity that has always welcomed everyone. It is the home of #EllisIsland and has always been the golden door to America. Hate and anti-semitism have never had a place here in JC and will never have a place in our city,— Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) December 11, 2019
The mayor told our sister station WABC-TV in New York that authorities believe civilians were targeted because of their Jewish faith.
"The suspects appeared to drive directly to the kosher market and fire upon the Jewish citizens. The motive and ideation of the suspects should come into better focus today," a source told ABC News.
The slain officer, Detective Joseph Seals, 40, was credited by his superiors with having led the department in the number of illegal guns removed from the streets in recent years, and might have been trying to stop an incident involving such weapons when he was cut down by gunfire that erupted near a cemetery, authorities said.
WABC-TV and ABC News contributed to this story.