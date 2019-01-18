New Jersey priest charged with sexually assaulting teen for 4 years in the 90s

EMBED </>More Videos

New Jersey priest charged with sexually assaulting a teenager

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. --
A New Jersey priest accused of sexually assaulting a teen has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.

Father Thomas Ganley was taken into custody this week by a New Jersey prosecutor's office.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The 63-year-old is facing several charges, including a single count of aggravated first-degree sexual assault.

Officials say Ganley assaulted a teen from 1990 to 1994. The teen was between ages 14 and 17 when the assaults happened.

At the time, Ganley was said to have been at Saint Cecelia Church in Woodbridge.

Authorities say this is the first criminal case brought by the state's Clergy Abuse Task Force, which was formed last September.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sexual assaultpriestsexual misconduct
Top Stories
Wake deputy heralded for helping victim, making arrest in 100-mph crash
Attempted murder added to charges for man accused of shooting trooper
Stay-at-home moms should make $162,000 salary, survey finds
Police arrest man accused of throwing hot coffee at McDonald's worker
Congress to investigate report that Trump directed attorney to lie
Lunar eclipse: How to see the super blood wolf moon Sunday night
Exclusive: Durham woman who lost daughter, grandchild to domestic violence speaks out
Tesla to cut its staff by 7 percent, says road ahead very difficult
Show More
Man uses Fortnite to sexually exploit teens, Attorney General says
Pennsylvania police find volunteers happy to get drunk for them
Perdue chicken recall: 'May contain' wood
Latest Kia recall fails to cover Fayetteville man whose car caught fire
Broughton raises nearly $4,000 at 2nd annual Play4Kay Night
More News