A New Jersey priest accused of sexually assaulting a teen has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.Father Thomas Ganley was taken into custody this week by a New Jersey prosecutor's office.The 63-year-old is facing several charges, including a single count of aggravated first-degree sexual assault.Officials say Ganley assaulted a teen from 1990 to 1994. The teen was between ages 14 and 17 when the assaults happened.At the time, Ganley was said to have been at Saint Cecelia Church in Woodbridge.Authorities say this is the first criminal case brought by the state's Clergy Abuse Task Force, which was formed last September.