No charges filed in reported abduction, Fayetteville police determine man, woman knew each other

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police Department detectives determined no abduction took place on Person Street on Monday evening.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Person Street just before 5:30 p.m.

A witness told officers that a man was attempting to get a woman into his car. When she refused, the witness told police he assaulted her and put her in the car against her will.

However, detectives said they found the man and woman and determined they knew each other.

No charges have been filed in the case.

