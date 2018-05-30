No charges for Johnston Co. teen who fatally stabbed man fighting with his mother

EMBED </>More Videos

Teen stabs man in deadly domestic dispute (WTVD)

JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
Authorities say no charges will be filed in the stabbing death of a man apparently involved in a domestic dispute Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies with the Johnston County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Mamie Road.

When deputies arrived, they found that 40-year-old Timothy Paul Ledford Jr. had been stabbed by a teenager.

"Upon consultation with the DA's Office and further review of the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident, and reviewing applicable law, (the teen) will not be charged in this matter," the sheriff's office said Wednesday.

While Ledford was being transported by EMS he was pronounced dead.

At this time, officials said it appears Ledford and the teen's mother were involved in a domestic altercation and the teen intervened.

Deputies said there were multiple eyewitnesses to the incident who claim there has been a history of domestic violence with the couple. There is no record of calls for service to the home on Mamie Rd.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingjohnston county newscrimeman killedJohnston County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News