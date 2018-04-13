Southern Pines police have arrested a man accused of killing a pregnant 18-year-old woman.On Thursday, officers arrested 18-year-old Brian Lovon Little and charged him with first-degree murder and murder of an unborn child.He is accused of killing Aiyonna Clarice Barrett and her unborn daughter.Barrett's body was found in a vehicle in a wooded area near South Gains Street Sunday night. Police said she had a single gunshot wound to the head.Police said they believe they found the weapon used in the shooting.Authorities have not released any information about a possible motive in the case.Little is being held in the Moore County Detention Center without bond pending a hearing on April 24.