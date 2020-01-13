'No reason to do that:' Family of stabbed Fayetteville clerk speaks out

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Anita McNair was just a few hours into her work shift at BP Family Fare on Yadkin Road when a man walked in Sunday morning and demanded money.

The 43-year-old store worker told her family that because she wasn't moving quickly enough, he stabbed her.

"The way I see how he did it to her ... the way he was going at her as if he was trying to take my daughter out. I couldn't take it. I couldn't deal with it," said McNair's mother Helen Graham. "I don't understand why that man did that to her. It was no reason for him to do that."

According to the victim's family, she was stabbed several times in the stomach and chest.

Her family told ABC11 she won't be returning to work. They are thankful she's alive and hoping police catch the suspect.

Police continue looking for the suspect, 59-year-old Julius Williams III.

Authorities said Williams is also connected to other recent business robberies that happened on Jan. 9 and 11.
