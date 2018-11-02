East Wake Middle no longer on lockdown. Parents are lined up to pick up kids. Officer are bringing out children one at a time. Police say they have not been able to find a suspect wandering campus. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/iIAsTMJwK5 — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) November 2, 2018

East Wake Middle School was on a Code Red lockdown Friday morning while school administrators and police investigated a report of an unidentified adult on campus.The lockdown, which lasted roughly two hours, was lifted just before 11:30 a.m. after a search of the campus found no intruder.Still, nervous parents were waiting after the lockdown was over to pick up their kids.During the lockdown, students were moved into safe areas of the school. All interior doors were locked and no one was allowed in or out of the building.Law enforcement went room by room to check if there was an intruder inside."You're kind of concerned with all the incidents going on in schools now so you just try to get them to safety, get them home as quick as possible," parent June Royal told ABC11.After the incident, school officials released a note to parents that read in part:"In a code red lockdown, the entire building is locked down and no one is allowed on campus until an all-clear announcement is received from police. Staff's only responsibility during a lockdown is student safety. These steps are taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of our students and faculty. Once the police gave us the all clear, the lockdown ended without any incident at the school."