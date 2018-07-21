No winner in Mega Millions as prize surges to $493 million

JOYEETA BISWAS
There were no winners in Friday night's drawing of one of the largest totals in the history of the Mega Millions lottery. The jackpot will now be at least $493 million in next Tuesday's drawing.

It's possible the total will surge over the half-billion mark based on ticket sales.

The $493 million jackpot will be the fifth-largest in Mega Millions history. It will also be the largest total since a single ticket paid out $533 million to a person from New Jersey this March.

If there is a winner, and they take the cash payout, it will be worth $296 million.

The winning numbers on Friday were 44-14-30-62-1 with a Mega Ball of 1. The "megaplier" was 2x.

While no one won the big prize, the lottery announced two tickets -- in Illinois and Pennsylvania -- won $1 million each.

The lottery game's jackpot grew to a whopping $433 million this week after the July 17 drawing yielded no winners of the top prize.

The jackpot has now rolled over 22 times since the last Mega Millions winner on May 4.

Earlier this year, two other Mega Millions winners made history -- a prize of $451 million in January and another of $533 million in April. The biggest Mega Millions payout of all time was $656 million, won by three tickets, in March 2012.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Two dead in fatal crash in Johnston County
Critics blast 'appalling' speaker invited to Hillsborough gun rally
Death of Durham developer found with dog leash around his neck ruled homicide
Wake County bus driver charged in child sex crimes
Urban Ministries of Durham dealing with mildew, bed bug concerns
NC's first confirmed West Nile death of 2018 is in Cumberland County
Coyote fears have Raleigh neighborhood on alert
Trump says NFL protesters should be suspended
Show More
North Carolina law enforcement agencies join lip-sync battle fun
Capital Boulevard in Wake Forest reopens after wreck involving tractor-trailer
Branson duck boat accident victims: What we know
9 of 17 boat accident victims were from one family
Roseanne defends Valerie Jarrett tweet on YouTube
More News