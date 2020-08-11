Weather

Storm in Atlantic Ocean has 90% chance to form into tropical cyclone

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A tropical disturbance is gaining attention in the Atlantic Ocean, but North Carolinians shouldn't worry too much.

The yet-to-be-named system has a 90% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours. The good news is, it should disintegrate by Saturday once it reaches unfavorable conditions. The system is not expected to have any effect on North Carolina.



The National Hurricane Center's Tropical Weather Outlook on Tuesday morning said the system is about 900 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The disturbance is forecast to move west-northwest at around 15 mph across the tropical Atlantic during the next few days, and conditions are expected to become less conducive for development.

Last week, Hurricane Isaias made landfall in southeastern North Carolina Monday night and deteriorated to a tropical storm. It triggered a string of tornadoes on the east coast, one of which killed two people in Bertie County.

Last week, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association updated its 2020 hurricane season outlook to "extremely active." In May, the NOAA called for an "above normal" hurricane season.
