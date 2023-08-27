The tropics are very active and one system could have a big impact on North Carolina and the Triangle later this week.

Tropical depression 10 headed toward Florida and then North Carolina

Tropical depression ten is forecasted to gain strength and eventually become tropical storm Idalia and then Hurricane Idalia as it heads to Florida's panhandle.

It will continue a path north and eventually make its way to NC with heavy tropical rainfall expected to be the greatest impact. Gusty winds are also possible.

The heavy rainfall will bring localized flooding concerns across the Triangle.

Models show rain totals north of 2.5 inches across the area from now until Thursday.