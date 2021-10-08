nobel peace prize

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov

OSLO, Norway -- The Norwegian Nobel Committee has awarded the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize to journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace, in the Philippines and Russia.

The annual award intended to honor an individual or organization that has "done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations."

Last year's prize went to the World Food Program, which was established in 1961 at the behest of U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower to fight hunger around the globe. The Rome-based U.N. agency was lauded for seeking to end starvation as "a weapon of war and conflict."

The prestigious award is accompanied by a gold medal and 10 million Swedish kronor (over $1.14 million). The prize money comes from a bequest left by the prize's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.

On Monday, the Nobel Committee awarded the prize in physiology or medicine to Americans David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their discoveries into how the human body perceives temperature and touch.

The Nobel Prize in physics was awarded Tuesday to three scientists whose work found order in seeming disorder, helping to explain and predict complex forces of nature, including expanding our understanding of climate change.

Benjamin List and David W.C. MacMillan were named as laureates of the Nobel Prize for chemistry Wednesday for finding an easier and environmentally cleaner way to build molecules that can be used to make compounds, including medicines and pesticides.

The Nobel Prize for literature was awarded Thursday to U.K.-based Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, who was recognized for his "uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynobel prizenobel peace prize
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
NOBEL PEACE PRIZE
Black Lives Matter movement nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Trump: Israeli pacts with 2 Arab states signal 'dawn of a new Middle East'
President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Mission accomplished: Malala gets Oxford degree
TOP STORIES
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Tent city pops up in Raleigh's Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
Which restaurants in NC received the most COVID-19 relief funds?
Photo released of person of interest in last week's carjacking at RDU
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
I-Team: How police officers are training to de-escalate conflicts
Show More
Goldsboro boutique owner getting noticed for items made in Tanzania
Durham City Council discusses crime, outdoor dining ordinance
Spooky Holly Springs house raising money for St. Jude surpasses goal
Student arrested in North Texas school shooting released from jail
Man sentenced in shooting of Raleigh police officer
More TOP STORIES News