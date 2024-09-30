6-year-old UNC patient honored with helicopter ride

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A dream came true for one local kid.

Sunday, UNC Hospitals honored a six-year-old boy named Nolan born with a cleft lip and palate.

After the UNC Cleft Palate Gallop 5K Race, he was surprised by the Carolina Air Care, who allowed him to ride in a helicopter. It was made extra special as he was also given his pilot certificate.

"We kept it a secret from Nolan. It was the best-kept secret we've ever had," Katie Krist, Nolan's mom, said. "He was ecstatic and just, I mean, a dream come true as you can see that a child to just smile and have joy for the day."

Hundreds gathered at the Old Well after the race to watch Nolan take the ride of his life.