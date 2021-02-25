Business

Coffee shop pivots to help Black businesses during pandemic

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Once full of smiles, family and storytime, the pandemic changed everything at Nolia Cafe.

"If we had set out and said we're just making a coffee shop then yeah, we would've been devastated, and I don't know that we would've fully reopened if that was the whole purpose," said Justin Minott, the owner.

But Minott knew the business' purpose was much bigger. So the programming went virtual

Then, Minott saw the need to also help Black-owned businesses that were barely surviving during the pandemic. And knew he could help.

"We have the space. We have the following. What would it look like to run a brick-and-mortar curbside-style market where people can buy all of these local, Black products in one place?" Minott said.

With that, Nolia Market was born. Within days, Minott raised $15,000 to get the project started and so far, 20 Black-owned businesses will be featured for curbside pickup, creating a one-stop shopping experience.

"The goal for us is revenue for these vendors. That is the whole goal because a lot of them are really struggling and I don't want to lose more Black businesses than we have to," Minott said.

The goal is to open the market at the beginning of April. Click here if you would like to help with the campaign. Whatever amount you donate is a gift card you can use in the market when it opens.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessdurhamsmall businesscoronavirusblack history monthcovid 19 pandemicsmall business survivalcoffee
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Youth volleyball tournament with 2,300 participants coming to Wake Co.
Where the stimulus package stands in Congress, what's next
Chaperones required for kids shopping at Southpoint on weekends
LATEST: 3,500 to be released from state prisons as part of settlement
Up to 50 Victoria's Secret stores closing
Acting chief denies Capitol Police failed to heed intel warnings
Gov. Cooper eases restrictions: Here's what's changing
Show More
Girl, 16, dies after saving younger brother from frozen OH lake
Man fakes his own kidnapping to get out of work: Police
CA firefighter delivers his baby on side of road
How 'redlining' doomed thriving Black families in Durham
People with COVID antibodies may have virus protection: Study
More TOP STORIES News