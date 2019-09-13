Nonprofit gives away free over-the-counter medication in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. -- People in need of over-the-counter medication will receive some much needed help thanks to NC MedAssist.

The nonprofit pharmacy program held a free mobile pharmacy sponsored by UNC Rex Health in Wake County. The mobile pharmacy set up in the basement of Raleigh Fellowship Church on Lord Berkley Road.

"That mother who may have low income, who doesn't have any money to fill up the medicine cabinet with the children's medications she may go to the emergency room to break that fever for that child. But she could have taken care of that at home instead of actually doing that," Nicole Banahene, Director of PR NC MedAssist said.

"Those items are here today for people who are in situations like that."

The mobile pharmacy began at 9 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Participants must be at least 18 years of age to receive medicine and there is a limit to how many items you may receive.
