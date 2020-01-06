Norfolk Southern train collides with car stuck on tracks in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary police are on scene after a Norfolk Southern freight train collided with a car on Sunday night.Shortly before 8 p.m., dispatch said they were notified of a car stuck on the train tracks of North Harrison Avenue.Officers said the driver immediately evacuated the vehicle.On arrival, officers said they saw a Norfolk Southern train collide with the vehicle, dragging it a quarter of a mile down the tracks.As of 8 p.m., crews are on scene cleaning the immediate area of Harrison Avenue near the Cary Station.No injuries were initially reported.