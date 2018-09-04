North Carolina allocates $30 million for school safety

State officials are promising more money for school safety in order to add school resource officers and mental health professionals.For the 2018-2019 school year, state officials have allocated $30 million to add hundreds of school resource officers and mental health programs to districts across the state.Another $5 million will go towards building an application to anonymously report suspicious activity. The app is expected to be complete by next school year.Law enforcement, legislators and mental health professionals worked together to pinpoint where the money should go.So far, $12 million has been used to add SROs. A major portion of the grant money will now focus on mental health programs.State officials said next year they hope to have allocated even more funds for school safety.