North Carolina allocates $30 million for school safety

EMBED </>More Videos

North Carolina has decided to put more money toward school resource officers and mental health professionals in schools state-wide.

By
State officials are promising more money for school safety in order to add school resource officers and mental health professionals.



For the 2018-2019 school year, state officials have allocated $30 million to add hundreds of school resource officers and mental health programs to districts across the state.

Another $5 million will go towards building an application to anonymously report suspicious activity. The app is expected to be complete by next school year.

Law enforcement, legislators and mental health professionals worked together to pinpoint where the money should go.

So far, $12 million has been used to add SROs. A major portion of the grant money will now focus on mental health programs.

State officials said next year they hope to have allocated even more funds for school safety.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school safetyeducationstudentsmoneyNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police ID man shot, killed in Rocky Mount
Cumberland Co. deputy shoots armed man during domestic disturbance call
'Cosby Show' actor Geoffrey Owens on 'job shaming'
John McCain's widow says former Sen. Jon Kyl will be named as replacement
Study "helicopter parents" may do harm by hovering over kids
Nike faces backlash for 'Just Do It' ad featuring Colin Kaepernick
FBI recovers stolen ruby slippers from 'Wizard of Oz,' ending search
Child killed by float in Colorado parade
Show More
Childhood Cancer Awareness Month: Ride to help kids with cancer
Some Carrboro residents want the town to change its name
'Serial rapist:' Bill Cosby's star on Walk of Fame vandalized
Watch 7-year-old's reaction to 1st earthquake
September may be the best time to book holiday travel
More News