North Carolina American Idol contestants take the stage for Hollywood week

You can watch Elijah McCormick's performance on ABC11 at 8 p.m. on Sundays.

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- There is no shortage of amazing talent and inspiring stories on American Idol.

North Carolina contestants Elijah McCormick and Ashley Tankard are set to take the stage Sunday during Hollywood Week.

McCormick brought Lionel Ritchie to tears on Sunday, March 9. He nearly lost his life in a head-on collision on June 8, 2019, only 3 hours after his high school graduation. The car he was in caught on fire after the crash.

He spent 79 days in the hospital enduring multiple surgeries, dialysis, a feeding tube, and relearning how to walk and talk. When he finally did speak, his mom said one of the first things he asked was--"mom can I still sing."

Durham native Ashley Tankard auditioned for the 15th time and, she finally got a yes. Kate Perry, Lionel Ritchie decided she was good enough to get a golden ticket to Hollywood. Tankard said she's been auditioning since 2015.

After getting her ticket to Hollywood, Ashley's message to fans is to 'never give up.'

"This is proof to anybody who wants to give up, do not give up," she said. "If it takes you two times if it takes you fifteen if it takes you one hundred. It will happen. It happened for me."

You can watch McCormick and Tankard take the stage during Hollywood week Sunday and Monday at 8 p.m on ABC11.