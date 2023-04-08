North Carolina American Idol contestants take the stage for Hollywood week

You can watch Elijah McCormick's performance on ABC11 at 8 p.m. on Sundays.

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- There is no shortage of amazing talent and inspiring stories on American Idol.

North Carolina contestants Elijah McCormick and Nailyah Serenity of Charlotte will try to blow the judges away again.

McCormick brought Lionel Ritchie to tears on Sunday, March 9. He nearly lost his life in a head-on collision on June 8, 2019, only 3 hours after his high school graduation. The car he was in caught on fire after the crash.

He spent 79 days in the hospital enduring multiple surgeries, dialysis, a feeding tube, and relearning how to walk and talk. When he finally did speak, his mom said one of the first things he asked was--"mom can I still sing."

On Sunday, March 19-- Nailyah Serenity brought the judges to their feet with her rendition of Barbara Streisand's song 'My Man.' Serenity was pitch-perfect in her delivery and Perry, Ritchie and Bryan were blown away.

You can watch McCormick and Serenity take the stage during Hollywood week Sunday and Monday at 8 p.m on ABC11.

Update on Ashley Tankard

Ashley posted on Instagram that she's no longer part of the auditions in Hollywood. Keeping with her positive outlook, Tankard's post says in part:

"I wanted to let you guys know that unfortunately, I did not advance to the next round in Hollywood. Although it hurt me to my core at first, I know in my heart there's still hope for my future."

The Durham native Ashley Tankard auditioned for the 15th time and, she finally got a yes on Sunday, February 26. Kate Perry, Lionel Ritchie decided she was good enough to get a golden ticket to Hollywood. Tankard said she's been auditioning since 2015.

After getting her ticket to Hollywood, Ashley's message to fans is to 'never give up.'

"This is proof to anybody who wants to give up, do not give up," she said. "If it takes you two times if it takes you fifteen if it takes you one hundred. It will happen. It happened for me."