WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- A North Carolina man convicted of killing his stepdaughter and a missing woman whose body has never been found has now been convicted in another slaying.
The StarNews reports U.S. Army veteran James Opelton Bradley was found guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder in the 2013 death of Elisha Tucker. He's set to be sentenced Thursday.
Bradley served 23 years in prison in the slaying of his 8-year-old stepdaughter and was released from custody in March 2013. Tucker was reported missing that August.
Another woman, Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk, was reported missing nearly a year later in April 2014. Authorities searching for Van Newkirk's body instead found Tucker's, which had been stuffed in trash bags and buried in a field. Bradley was convicted in Van Newkirk's presumed death in 2017.
Note: Video appearing in this article is from 2017 when Bradley was charged with the two most recent slayings.
North Carolina army veteran James Opelton Bradley convicted of third murder
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News