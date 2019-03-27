Crime & Safety

North Carolina army veteran James Opelton Bradley convicted of third murder

EMBED <>More Videos

James Opelton Bradley (image courtesy New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- A North Carolina man convicted of killing his stepdaughter and a missing woman whose body has never been found has now been convicted in another slaying.

The StarNews reports U.S. Army veteran James Opelton Bradley was found guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder in the 2013 death of Elisha Tucker. He's set to be sentenced Thursday.

Bradley served 23 years in prison in the slaying of his 8-year-old stepdaughter and was released from custody in March 2013. Tucker was reported missing that August.

Another woman, Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk, was reported missing nearly a year later in April 2014. Authorities searching for Van Newkirk's body instead found Tucker's, which had been stuffed in trash bags and buried in a field. Bradley was convicted in Van Newkirk's presumed death in 2017.

Note: Video appearing in this article is from 2017 when Bradley was charged with the two most recent slayings.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetywilmingtontrialmurdercourthomicide
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'I'm a dead man:' Dash cam audio heard in Wake Co. triple murder trial
Man dies after being stabbed in neck by boyfriend, Raleigh police say
NC high school student, cancer survivor dies of meningitis
Doctor accused of having pregnant girlfriend tortured; unborn baby died
Salisbury Fire Department expecting 7 babies in one week
Soldier killed in car crash on Fort Bragg
Jussie Smollett update: Police investigative files on 'Empire' actor released
Show More
Mice take over Pennsylvania mall's food court
Majestic video shows humpback whale breaching in Los Cabos
Don't shoot me: Hoax emergency call makes NC gamer fear for his life
Raleigh company offers protection against fundraising fraud
Arizona Cardinals players to get cellphone breaks during practices
More TOP STORIES News