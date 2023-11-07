North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival at Koka Booth Amphitheatre

The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival

The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival returns to Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheatre for their 8th year! Chinese artisans are already busy crafting more than 40 all new displays, each one comprised of hundreds of parts, and thousands of LED lights. These larger-than-life lanterns will captivate visitors at every turn with amazing craftsmanship and artistic beauty. Cultural arts performances will take place each night on the main stage. Experience this cultural celebration during their 8 week run, from November 17, 2023 - January 14. Find more information here.

"Cary's signature festival of light returns with new lanterns, performances, and unique experiences," says William Lewis, Cary's Cultural Arts Manager. "Last year's festival drew guests from all 100 counties in North Carolina, plus visitors from 50 U.S. states and territories. Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheatre is proud to host this treasured destination event."