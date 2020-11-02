NC-based MAKO labs surpasses 2 million COVID-19 tests processed

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
MAKO medical labs said they've now processed more than 2 million COVID-19 tests since April. A release from the lab said they have the capacity to process up to 100,000 COVID-19 tests per day. MAKO has two labs in North Carolina, one in Raleigh and one in Henderson. MAKO, who provides testing supplies for sports teams and state health departments, developed the COFLU-19 test, a test that uses a single swab which checks for COVID-19 as well as two strains of the flu.
Some Nash County students are headed back to the classroom on Monday. Fourth and fifth-grade students are beginning Plan B, where schools can reopen at a reduced capacity.
New COVID-19 precautions are taking effect at the Cumberland County courthouse as jury trials resume today. Everyone will have their temperature checked before entering the building.
Throughout the country, cases are rising in 48 states, all except Nebraska and Delaware. In Wisconsin, 1 in 4 COIVD-19 tests are coming back positive.
SUNDAY
12:45 p.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 2,057 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 276,692. This is lower than the past few days that included record all-time case increase highs.
With 93% of hospitals reporting, 1,122 COVID-19 hospitalizations, down 62 from Saturday.
Throughout North Carolina, there have been 4,383 deaths from the virus.
The state is reporting a 6% test rate. That metric has been inching up and down over the past few days but is still higher than the state's benchmark of 5%.
7:30 a.m.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 9,127,108 COVID-19 cases in the United States.
SATURDAY
12:10 p.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 2,805 COVID-19 cases, the third-highest daily increase so far. Friday's increase was 2,809 and Thursday's was the record all-time high of 2,885.
With 97 percent of hospitals reporting, 1,184 COVID-19 patients are being hospitalized, down 12 from Friday. This metric appears to have stabilized after its sharp increase in the first two weeks of the month, though it is very high and health officials have said rural hospitals are feeling the strain.
As of Thursday, 6.1% of tests are positive. That metric has been inching down over the past few days but is still higher than the state's benchmark of 5%.
October spike in COVID-19 cases surpasses July peak in North Carolina
11:15 a.m.
The Town of Carrboro announced there will be free COVID-19 testing at McDougle Middle School on Sunday, Nov. 1.
7:40 a.m.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 9,048,247 COVID-19 cases in the United States.