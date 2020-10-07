3 North Carolina offenders serving time at home walk away from residences; NC officials 'actively seeking' their whereabouts

Thomas Watson, 53, who failed to return to his housing location in Edenton. He stands 5'9" tall and weighs 193 lbs. Watson has black hair, green eyes and a scar on his forehead. Watson was serving a sentence for felony breaking and entering and had a projected release date of April 28, 2021.





Delbert Furman, 67, who walked away from his transitional housing in Raleigh. He stands 5'8" tall and weighs 206 lbs. Furman was serving a sentence for felony breaking and entering and had a projected release date of Nov. 4, 2020.





Michael Coburn, 57, who left his Rocky Mount housing location. Coburn stands 6' tall and weighs 245 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. Coburn was serving a sentence for felony possessing stolen goods and had a projected release date of Oct. 3, 2021.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina public safety officials are looking for three offenders who were serving part of their sentences at home. Officials said the three men all walked away from their housing locations.Officials with the Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice said the three inmates were participating in the Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) initiative.Officials are actively looking for the following three offenders:Escape warrants have been issued for Furman and Coburn while a warrant is being sought for Watson. Anyone with knowledge of their whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement.Officials said ELC allows certain individuals to serve the remainder of their prison sentence at home or in transitional housing. ELC is not an early release or commutation. According to NCDPS, ELC participants are still considered incarcerated and are supervised by probation/parole officers and violating the terms of ELC can result in the offender being returned to a correctional facility.