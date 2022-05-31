NC man who won $10M lottery prize sentenced to life in prison for woman's death

EMBED <>More Videos

NC man who won $10M lottery prize in 2017 charged with murder

BOLIVIA, N.C. -- A North Carolina man who won a $10 million lottery prize in 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 2020 fatal shooting of his girlfriend.

The News & Observer reports that Michael Todd Hill, 54, of Leland, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced Friday in the killing of 23-year-old Keonna Graham of Navassa. Graham was reported missing on July 20, 2020. She was later found dead in a hotel with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

In a news release from the 15th Prosecutorial District of North Carolina, prosecutors said surveillance footage from the hotel showed Hill was the only person in the room with Graham. They said Hill later confessed to shooting Graham after she had been texting with other men while at the hotel.

Hill won $10 million from a scratch-off ticket in August 2017, WECT-TV reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncdeadly shootinglottery
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Biden to meet Fed chair as inflation bites US pocketbooks
2 missing, 10 rescued after kayakers go over Virginia dam
Boy says teacher played dead after being shot in Uvalde classroom
Homeowners, car owners to pay more for insurance coverage
Man shot and killed by trooper during traffic stop in Siler City
How drinking coffee is linked to lower risk of death: Study
Study shows how COVID symptoms evolved between delta, omicron
Show More
Video raises question about delayed police response in Uvalde
Jury reconvenes for Depp-Heard trial deliberations
NC driver charged for taking the NC Tollway despite not driving it
Uvalde grieves, says goodbyes at visitations, funerals
In major blow, EU bans imports of most Russian oil
More TOP STORIES News